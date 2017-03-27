Playerunknown's Battlegrounds pulls in over $11 million in three days

Survival multiplayer shooter Playerunknown's Battlegrounds has pulled in over $11 million dollars in revenue during its first three days on Steam.

The early access title landed on March 23 and currently retails for $29.99. It was created by Irish modder Brendan "Playerunknown" Greene, who moved to South Korea last June to develop the game alongside Tera creator, Bluehole.

Battlegrounds is based on Greene's popular "Battle Royale" Arma mod series, and pits up to 100 players against each other in a winner takes all showdown set on a remote island.

"I've always wanted to create a standalone game based on the mod I created for the Arma series, and working with Bluehole gives me the resources and creative freedom to build the experience I’ve always envisioned," said Greene, speaking about his ambitions for the project in June 2016.

"We have a great development team in place, and our goal is to create a realistic open world experience with the deep gameplay and strong combat mechanics."

Battlegrounds peaked over the weekend with 67,000 concurrent players, and climbed to the summit of the Steam Top Sellers chart.

The shooter has also proved popular on Twitch, featuring on over 3,600 streams and hitting 150,000 peak viewers since launching on Thursday.