Get a job: Skydance Interactive is hiring a Multiplayer Level Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Marina Del Rey, California

Job Description

Does designing fun, balanced multiplayer arenas sound like your idea of a good time? Are you skilled at crafting spaces that highlight fun mechanics and coordinated teamwork? Do you enjoy the fast pace of classics like Unreal Tournament and Quake? Want to develop a game that you’d play even if you weren’t working on it? Skydance Interactive is looking for an experienced level designer to join the PWND team.

Responsibilities

Create fun multiplayer levels that take advantage of competitive FPS mechanics.

Establish and follow level design pipelines from paper design through implementation.

Use metrics and telemetry to fine tune the player experience.

Collaborate with concept and environment artists to make visually striking spaces.

Conspire with systems designers and engineers to improve gameplay in your levels.

Requirements

Passion for playing and designing competitive multiplayer shooters.

At least four years of game development experience across two or more shipped titles as a level designer.

Demonstrated proficiency with one or more current 3D game engines.

Demonstrated expertise with level scripting, preferably tools like Blueprint.

Ability to work and contribute effectively and collaboratively in a team environment, but successful working on your own with clear direction.

Solid problem solving and critical thinking skills.

Pluses

A regular player of competitive FPS games.

Level design work on a shipped competitive multiplayer game.

Background or experience in art (texturing, modeling, lighting).

Experience with both PC and console game development.

Experience with UE3 or UE4 on a shipped game.

Experience with UE4 Blueprints and UMG.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.