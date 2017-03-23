Video: The dos and don'ts of game dev workplace design

Do you make games in an environment that's designed for game development? If not, why not?

A few years back, veteran game developer (and former architectural historian) Demetri Detsaridis hopped onstage at GDC 2015 to examine why game developers should think more deeply about where they work, and how they can improve that workspace in order to improve their games.

Detsaridis' talk was fascinating for a host of reasons, not least of which his abbreviated retrospective look at the history of game development offices (and offices in general) and how we got to the open office setups that are en vogue today.

He went on to offer concrete advice on designign better offices tuned specifically to the needs of game development, so if you missed his talk in person you should definitely take the time to watch it entirely for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

