Zelda devs share their favorite Breath of the Wild bits

"I really like the one where the floor is all bouncy and sends you whooshing up towards the ceiling."

- Takuhiro Dohta, technical director on Zelda: Breath of the Wild, speaking about his favorite shrine in the game.

Today the Nintendo of America YouTube channel published a video featuring some of the lead devs on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild chatting about some of their favorite locations, characters, and shrine puzzles in the game.

It's a brief, lighthearted addendum to the three-part Breath of the Wild "making of" video series Nintendo posted earlier this month, one devs might appreciate watching since it sheds a bit of light on what the game's designers appreciate most about it -- and the origins of some of its popular new mechanics.

"The reason I actually wanted to include cooking in the game was because I love salt-grilled fish," joked game director Hidemaro Fujiayashi. "Rock salt and fish were actually the first things I asked for."