Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 27, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 27, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 27, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

How a Mass Effect: Andromeda rock wound up in Star Wars Battlefront
How a Mass Effect: Andromeda rock wound up in Star Wars Battlefront
March 27, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
March 27, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art, Production

"It was a very good rock."

- Scotty Brown, lead environmental artist on Mass Effect: Andromeda, speaking to Glixel about a rock that seemingly popped up in both Andromeda and Electronic Arts' 2015 game Star Wars Battlefront.

Five years after the release of Mass Effect 3, BioWare this month launched a new Mass EffectAndromeda.

Much has been made of the game's narrative and characters, especially in its opening hours (to the point of inspiring a game animators' roundtable on the topic of how difficult it can be to believably animate characters), but the details of its development have remained hazy.

Last week, Glixel published a feature that seeks to dispel some of that haze by speaking to some of the game's dev team about how it was made. It's worth reading if you want a bit of interesting insight into BioWare's production process -- along with a funny aside about how seemingly identical rocks wound up in both Andromeda and Electronic Arts' 2015 game Star Wars Battlefront.

According to Glixel's reporting, BioWare dispatched folks to places like Hawaii, Utah, and Iceland to capture (via photogrammetric techniques) minute details of real-world environments that could be used to create authentic-feeling alien worlds. 

"You think of a rock as just a rock," Andromeda senior environmental artist Scotty Brown told Glixel. "But there might be little tiny pebbles embedded within the cracks of the rock, or different kinds of grass of different colors. A lot of artists here have learned that those subtle details you don't think about are actually very important."

The folks at Battlefront developer EA DICE also used photogrammetry teams (pictured) in places like Iceland to capture real-world environments in order to better model alien planets -- some EA DICE devs talked about this at length at GDC 2016 -- so Glixel's report that some BioWare devs were alarmed to recognize one of their rocks in Battlefront seems totally plausible.

"It was a very good rock," Brown added.

For more details about Andromeda's development, as well as some interesting reflections on the public response to the ending of Mass Effect 3, check out the full Glixel feature.

Related Jobs

thatgamecompany
thatgamecompany — Santa Monica, California, United States
[03.25.17]
Senior Gameplay Engineer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[03.24.17]
Director of Technical Art
Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[03.22.17]
Senior Producer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[03.21.17]
Technical Producer - Build and Release


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: Traversal and the problem with walking simulators
How Final Fantasy Versus XIII influenced the design of Final Fantasy XV
HTC bringing Vive X virtual reality accelerator to Israel
Blizzard's Overwatch League could see $100M in its first year, says analyst


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image