April 4, 2017
April 4, 2017
April 4, 2017
Stream machine: Twitch launches game retail initiative
Stream machine: Twitch launches game retail initiative
April 4, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

As promised earlier this year, streaming giant Twitch has turned video game retailer by enabling the sale of PC games and in-game content. 

Starting today, anyone using the platform will be able to buy games and add-ons directly through Twitch channels, streams, and related detail pages. 

The new retail initiative was announced back in February, when Twitch explained it wanted to "empower" publishers and devs by letting them tap into its sizeable community. 

Those flogging their games on Twitch will be handed a 70 percent cut of stream sales revenue, while partnered streamers can choose to receive a 5 percent cut of all purchases made through their page.

Twitch has already caught the eye of some notable game makers, with the streaming giant's launch catalog featuring high-profile titles like Firewatch, Broken Age, For Honor, and Ghost Recon: Wildlands.

