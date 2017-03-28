Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 28, 2017
March 28, 2017
March 28, 2017
Check out the handwritten game design doc for Asteroids
March 28, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Ever wondered what a game design doc from the '70s looks like? Well wonder no more, because we've got our mitts on the original handwritten game plan for classic arcade shooter, Asteroids

The director of the Strong Museum's History of Electronic Games exhibit shared the near 40-year-old document on Twitter, and it offers an interesting look how one of the most iconic games in the world came to be. 

The concise plan, written by game co-creator Ed Logg, asks for a brief gameplay description, a player option breakdown, and a run-through of key play features. 

There's also room for tech specs such as monitor size, language, and coinage -- remember, Asteroids was first and foremost a coin operated rig.

"The object of the game is to destroy the asteroids and saucers. Shooting a large asteroid breaks that asteroid into two medium sized asteroids. Shooting one of those pieces breaks it into two small asteroids," wrote Logg. 

"Scoring: Small rock = 100, medium rock = 50, large = 20. Large saucer = 200, small saucer = 1000. Every 10,000 points you will get an extra ship. Using hyperspace is risky because there is a probability of destruction upon reentry. 

"If the players score is one of the ten best, he/she can enter his/her initials. The ten best scores, and the player's initials, are displayed in attract mode."

You can take a look at the document in full below. Or you could always pay a visit to the Strong Museum in Rochester, New York to have a peek at the real thing.

