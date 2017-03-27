Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 28, 2017
Pokemon, Halo, and Donkey Kong among 2017 World Video Game Hall of Fame finalists
March 28, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC, History

For the third year running, the Strong Museum of Play has announced the list of finalists vying for permanent recognition in the museum’s World Video Game Hall of Fame

Twelve games have been inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame since 2015, including Doom, Space Invaders, The Sims, and Super Mario Bros. This year’s twelve potential inclusions are just as varied in platform and genre, and each represent an influential chapter in the history of technology and video games. 

This year, the 1981 arcade game Donkey Kong is the oldest entry on the list, with Valve’s 2007 puzzle platformer Portal marking the most recent release. Details on the history and impact of all twelve games can be found on The Strong’s website.

The full list of finalists can be found below:

  • Donkey Kong
  • Final Fantasy VII
  • Halo: Combat Evolved
  • Microsoft Windows Solitare
  • Mortal Kombat
  • Myst
  • Pokemon Red and Green
  • Portal
  • Resident Evil
  • Street Fighter II
  • Tomb Raider
  • Wii Sports

The Strong Museum plans to announce the final list of 2017 World Video Game Hall of Fame inductees on May 4.

