Get a Job: Insomniac Games is hiring a Senior Designer

Location: Burbank, California

Are you a passionate and experienced game designer who is able to make a major impact on gameplay mechanics, game systems, or level layout? Bring your creative energies and design talent to Insomniac Games and work with the team behind Sunset Overdrive and Ratchet and Clank!

As a Senior Designer you’ll work closely with the Creative Director and Lead Designer in realizing the creative vision for the game. You’ll be responsible for key components of the game from design through execution, working collaboratively with all other departments to deliver an amazing product. And, as a senior member of the team, you will help define the direction of the Design department and mentor younger designers.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Create clear and concise, visually oriented design materials that explain mechanics, systems and features

Design, own, and prototype key game play systems; collaborate with the Design, Art and Gameplay Programming teams to ensure that goals are achievable within the given time restraints

Help create consistent implementation of gameplay by working to define best working practices, processes, standards and conventions, for the design team

Develop and communicate layout, content, or system designs through written documentation, visual design materials, and verbal presentations

Implement gameplay and game structure through the use of an in-house visual scripting tool; work with the Gameplay Programming team to deliver content that meet each disciplines goals and deadlines

Help assess the progress, quality and user friendliness of the project via methods such as usability testing, focus tests and in-house play tests

Provide constructive feedback on all aspects of the game to the Lead Designer; find opportunities to increase the entertainment value of the project and advise on how that information may be implemented, or held for future projects

Other duties may be assigned

Education and/or Experience:

Fifth year college or university program certificate; or five to seven years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Must have shipped at least two titles

Advanced knowledge and experience with level editing tools and scripting (Unreal Engine, Unity, or similar editors).

Knowledge of Maya or other major 3D modeling program.

Adobe Illustrator experience and KISMET scripting skills are a plus.

Have an awareness of emerging trends that inform modern game design.

Ability to analyze these mechanics and apply them to current game designs if appropriate.

Strong communication skills including verbal and written skills are required.

Must be able to both give and receive critical feedback regarding various aspects of the project.

