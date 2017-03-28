Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 28, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 28, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 28, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Devs can now reply directly to user reviews on the Apple App Store
Devs can now reply directly to user reviews on the Apple App Store
March 28, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
March 28, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Apple has updated both the iOS and macOC digital App Store storefronts to give developers the ability to reply directly to user reviews. 

Previously, the App Store didn’t offer a straightforward way for developers to directly address problems or criticisms players might have experienced while using their apps.

The new system posts a public response right below the review, giving developers the ability to help players through an issue or address their concerns.

According to TechCrunch, developers will be able to communicate directly with customers that have reviewed their apps after updating to either iOS 10.3 or macOS 10.12.4. The new feature can be found in the iTunes Connect developer dashboard under Ratings and Reviews.

Following a response, the reviewer is then notified by email and given links to both update their original review or contact the app’s developer directly. 

Apple has offered a handful of guidelines to help developers make the best of the new commenting system on its website. Additionally, the site also details on some of the other changes included in the latest pair of updates, including the option to use a new API that prompts users to share a review for an app without redirecting them to the App Store.

Related Jobs

Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[03.28.17]
Senior Data Analyst
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[03.28.17]
Technical Producer - Build and Release
Lionbridge Technologies
Lionbridge Technologies — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[03.28.17]
Sr. Business Development Director-Digital Services (#4066)
Lionbridge Technologies
Lionbridge Technologies — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[03.28.17]
Sr. Business Development Director--Games -(#5802)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Crafting the complex, chaotic ecosystem of Rain World
Blog: A media coverage analysis of the Nintendo Switch launch
Check out the handwritten game design doc for Asteroids
Blog: Is Early Access really worth it?


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image