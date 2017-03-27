Video: The decade-long evolution of Owlboy's striking art style

How do you keep your game's style relevant over the course of developent?

D-Pad Studio might have a good answer, given that its 2016 hit Owlboy was in development nearly 10 years, outliving an entire console generation. At GDC 2017, D-Pad's Jo-Remi Madsen and Simon Stafsnes Andersen took the stage during the Independent Games Summit to break down how, in order to to keep the game relevant, the Owlboy team had to re-design the game several times, redraw art assets and spend years and years on polish.

That's important because Owlboy's pixel art aesthetic seems, on its face, to be timeless -- but in the course of their talk Madsen and Andersen explained why that wasn't necessarily true and how, despite being a decade old, Owlboy was designed to look like it was ten years' worth of work, rather than ten years out of date.

It was a great presentation, one that you can now watch entirely for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

