Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 28, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 28, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 28, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Indie game exhibition organizers open up about how they work
Indie game exhibition organizers open up about how they work
March 28, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
March 28, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Business/Marketing

"It's a really serious amount of research and discipline and craft that goes into creating a decent show of anything, and I feel like the video games industry does not understand or appreciate that."

- David Hayward, who helps organize game lineups for the Feral Vector and Leftfield Collection events, speaks to Waypoint about what it's like to organize indie game events.

What's involved in organizing and running a successful indie game exhibition?

That's a question Waypoint recently sought to answer by talking to a few indie game event organizers, and their responses make for intriguing reading -- especially if you're an indie dev wondering what exhibition curators are thinking when they pick which games to showcase.

"We're interested in finding different things, people who are producing exciting work that we can articulate within the festival," longtime Now Play This game festival organizer Holly Gramazio told Waypoint. As an example, she noted that "we've the 'ten-second room' this year, where every game takes ten seconds to play."

Elsewhere in the piece, longtime game event organizer David Hayward notes that the business of putting on effective indie game showcases has gotten significantly more challenging due to the ever-rising tide of game releases.

"We'll get like 300 submissions for each event, no sweat. Ten years ago, you could pick any indie game, and it'd be unusual and interesting compared to everything else the industry was doing," Hayward said ."Nowadays, though, 'indie' has established itself as a part of the commercial industry ad [UK game event] EGX and I are both very aware that Leftfield should continually be looking outwards to that boundary. So, we were never content to just bill it as a show of indie games. We're looking for a mix of games that will be accessible to the audience who come to EGX, but we also want them to showcase stranger, or more experimental work."

The full article is well worth reading over on Waypoint, as it sheds some light on the thought processes of folks who are often making weighty decisions that can significantly influence the course of a dev's career.

Related Jobs

Mindshow, Inc.
Mindshow, Inc. — Los Angeles, California, United States
[03.28.17]
Unity Engineer / VR Inverse Kinematics
Mindshow, Inc.
Mindshow, Inc. — Los Angeles, California, United States
[03.28.17]
Unity Engineer / VR Platform
Cryptic Studios
Cryptic Studios — Los Gatos, California, United States
[03.28.17]
Software Engineer, Graphics (all levels)
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[03.28.17]
Assistant Graphic Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Crafting the complex, chaotic ecosystem of Rain World
Devs can now reply directly to user reviews on the Apple App Store
Blog: Instantiating a procedurally generated platformer in Unity
Final Fantasy XIV drops timed free trials in favor of a level cap


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image