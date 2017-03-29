Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 29, 2017
UKIE pledges to protect UK games industry as Brexit negotiations begin
March 29, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Whatever your view on the matter, today was a historical day for the UK as the country finally triggered Article 50 to begin the official Brexit process. 

It means the country has confirmed its decision the leave the European Union, and can now start ironing out a post-Brexit deal with the powers that be in Brussels. 

The road ahead is paved with uncertainty, but trade body UKIE has moved quickly to reassure those working in the UK games industry that it's fighting for a more favorable future. 

"[Since the referendum] we have learnt a lot about what our industry is concerned about," reads a UKIE statement, highlighting the findings from its recent 'State of Play' Brexit report

"Access to global talent, data flows and uncertainty about future trading relationships have been all been raised as priority areas of concern, alongside the opportunities the coming negotiations present for the our creative tech sector in the UK.

"We look forward to rolling up our sleeves and getting stuck into the debate to make sure the UK remains the best place in the world to develop and publish games and interactive entertainment."

Though there are no guarantees that Ukie will be able to secure a brighter future for the UK games industry, but those working in the region might at least find solace in transparency. 

Find out more about the evolving Brexit plan, and read the full State of Play report, over on the UKIE website.

