Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 29, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 29, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 29, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chat with the developer behind Rivals of Aether at 3PM EDT
March 29, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
March 29, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Video

It’s one thing to develop a fighting game, it’s another thing to sustain that development while also building a competitive community that will want to stick around and take on all challengers in game tournaments. Yet as Rivals of Aether left Early Access this week, developer Dan Fornace and his colleagues have aimed to do just that. 

We chatted with Fornace previously about how he thinks about designing characters for this Super Smash Bros.-inspired game. But now that he’s shepherded Rivals of Aether all the way through Early Access, we’re going to be talking to him about incorporating all of that early feedback into the game today at 3PM EDT. 

If you’ve got Early Access questions, or want to learn more about making fighting games for the FGC, be sure to tune in and ask questions in the chat. And while you’re at it, be sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables, and gameplay commentary. 

Related Jobs

Bandai Namco Studios Singapore
Bandai Namco Studios Singapore — Singapore, Singapore
[03.29.17]
Lead/Senior Systems Designer
Bandai Namco Studios Singapore
Bandai Namco Studios Singapore — Singapore, Singapore
[03.29.17]
Lead Engineer
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[03.29.17]
Senior Designer (World) - Destiny
Mindshow, Inc.
Mindshow, Inc. — Los Angeles, California, United States
[03.28.17]
Unity Engineer / VR Inverse Kinematics


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Why video game devs don't get 'board' of learning from tabletop games
Inside League of Legends' Practice Tool
Blog: Technical tips for in-house engine development
UKIE pledges to protect UK games industry as Brexit negotiations begin


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image