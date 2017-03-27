Get a job: Secret Location is hiring a Senior 3D Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Toronto, Ontario

The Senior 3D Artist is an experienced and creative individual with strong mentorship skills who aligns with Secret Location’s vision of pushing the leading edge of game art development, specifically in VR. This person has a strong ability to adapt to shifting priorities, navigate through problems, take ownership and bring something from concept to completion.

Do you stare chaos in the eye and get excited at the opportunity to roll up your sleeves, get your hands dirty, implement solutions and make amazing stuff? The ideal candidate is an artistic visionary with a strong preference for working in a highly innovative and collaborative development environment. Someone who is not afraid to experiment, make mistakes, then dig into the process to determine where it messed up and come up with a creative solution.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with the art and engineering leads to build a seamless art pipeline that supports and pushes the visual quality of our games.

Help identify bottlenecks in our art pipeline and work to improve them.

Provide mentorship and guidance to other artists within the team.

Model, surface, and texture 3D characters, props, and environments.

Design, rig, and animate 3D characters.

Define and maintain consistent high-quality visual style.

Collaborate closely with art directors, technical leads, game designers and gameplay programmers.

Integrate and optimize assets into Unity3D and Unreal Engine projects.

Provide quality assurance and art review checks of work from junior artists and subcontractors.

Skills:

Strong knowledge of one or more major 3D animation packages, such as Maya and 3D Sculpting / Surfacing expertise with ZBrush and/or MudBox

Experience Using Shaderforge, Amplify Shader Editor or Equivalent Visual Scripting programs.

Familiarity with Substance Suite, PBR workflow and integration.

Experience working with particle systems.

Excellent Knowledge of both hard surface and organic modelling workflows.

Excellent UV, texturing, and digital painting skills.

Able to work with, match, and evolve an established art style true to an art director's vision.

Broad understanding of 3D graphics principles and techniques.

Knowledge of the technical constraints relating to real time game development.

Experience with next-generation content creation techniques.

Basic understanding of real-time lighting and limitations within game engines.

Able to take direction and constructive criticism in a positive manner.

Should be highly self-motivated, with the ability to self-manage.

Requirements:

MUST HAVE 5+ years of experience and have shipped at least one 3D game title on PC or console.

Excellent leadership, communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills.

Experience creating assets for VR games in real-time engines.

Familiarity with game development and the interrelation between game design and game art.

Broad experience across 3D art disciplines including modeling, lighting and shading.

Sound understanding of art fundamentals including color theory, anatomy, drawing and painting.

