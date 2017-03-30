The Witcher franchise surpasses 25 million sales

Polish developer CD Projekt Red says the future is looking bright thanks to the success of The Witcher franchise, which has now sold over 25 million copies since making its debut almost a decade ago.

The company's financials for the full-year ended December 31, 2016, show the studio is in a fine figure of health. Yearly revenue clocked in at 583.9 million PLN ($148.3 million), while the firm pulled in profits of 250.5 million PLN ($63.6 million) over the same period.

Although both of those figures are down on the previous year -- an unsurprising developement given The Witcher 3 hit shelves in 2015 -- the studio is pleased with its current financial standing.

"The strong market position of The Witcher underpins the commercial success of the Blood and Wine expansion pack, published in May," said CD Projekt's VP of financial affairs, Piotr Nielubowicz.

"The 2016 revenues and net profit of the CD Projekt Capital Group were equivalent to 75% of the corresponding figures for 2015, which is when the release of The Witcher 3 took place.

"These excellent financial results for the past two years enable us to pursue new, ambitious undertakings and further expand our enterprise."

CD Projekt is currently working on two new titles, Cyberpunk 2077 and Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, and spent 56 million PLN ($14.2 million) in 2016 financing projects in progress.

Despite that outlay, the studio remains unphased by the financial pressures of developing two titles simultaneously, and says that the "persistently strong sales of the entire Witcher series" has vindicated its commitment to long-term development cycles and the pursuit of quality over quantity.