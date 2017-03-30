Twitch rolls out support for 1080p, 60fps video streaming

Streaming platform Twitch will deliver a quality boost over the coming weeks by enabling support for 1080p/60fps video.

It means those using the service will have more control over the quality of the content they put out and consume, while some games (particularly those fast-paced titles) will look better than ever thanks to the improvements.

To kick-start the process, Twitch will no longer be limiting its ingest bitrate to 3.5 megabits. Now the company officially recommends 3-6 megabits for most streams, leaning towards the higher end for 1080p broadcasts or faster, more demanding games.

A set of numbered quality options are also being rolled out today, giving viewers the ability to tailor their Twitch experience.

Though the new options are being dished out as we speak, the launch is being staggered, so some channels will have to wait a while for support to arrive.

For more on the update, including how to find out whether your channel is supported, head on over to the Twitch blog.