Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 30, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 30, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 30, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Take a look at the early concept doc that eventually became Road Not Taken
Take a look at the early concept doc that eventually became Road Not Taken
March 30, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
March 30, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Design

Developer Spry Fox hasn’t been shy about exploring the defining elements of its game Road Not Taken, but an initial concept doc shared by studio co-founder and game designer Daniel Cook takes this exploration one step further by offering a look at the early ideas that kicked off the game’s development. 

It’s always interesting to take a look back on design documents after a game is finished to see which early concepts stuck with a game from pitch to release, but documents like this are especially useful for game developers and designers looking to refine their own pitches and initial concepts.

The document describes the game, then called Off The Path, as a casual, non-violent roguelike. The bulk of Cook’s initial concept zeroes in on the core mechanics envisioned for the early idea and details ideas for the game’s map, movement, and options for interacting with objects. 

Cook said that the initial concept shares some mechanical similarities and rough thematic elements with Road Not Taken, but explained that the document mostly represents a starting point.

The document in full can be found on Google Drive. To learn about some of the noteworthy elements from the final version of Road Not Taken, take a look at Cook’s talk about of the game’s emphasis on narrative and his deep dive into its movement system.

Related Jobs

WRKSHP
WRKSHP — San Francisco, California, United States
[03.29.17]
UI/UX Designer
Hangar 13
Hangar 13 — Novato, California, United States
[03.29.17]
TECHNICAL DESIGNER
Parallel Plaid
Parallel Plaid — Park City, Utah, United States
[03.29.17]
Art Director
Secret Location
Secret Location — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[03.29.17]
Senior 3D Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing game controls around the limitations of the hand
Battlefield 1 'Premium Friends' enables DLC map sharing
The Witcher franchise surpasses 25 million sales
Blog: Developing for a cause - The ICHealthHack for Cystic Fibrosis


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image