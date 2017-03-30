Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 30, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 30, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 30, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Why one developer says fighting game devs need to think about silhouettes
March 30, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
March 30, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art, Design, Video

Yesterday, we got a chance to play the freshly released Super Smash Bros-inspired fighter Rivals of Aether with developer Dan Fornace. During Early Access, Fornace was able to build a sizable community that fell in love with the game’s stylistic characters and the tightly-wound combat, much of which you can see in the video above. 

But if you’re looking to learn from Fornace’s success, while there’s much to think about in terms of character in move design, Fornace actually advised aspiring fighting game developers to think more about animation when getting into the genre—especially character silhouettes. 

“Silhouette is the most important thing when it comes to fighting games and animations,” Fornace told us. “A lot of times, game developers skimp on anticipation animations in general. In a fighting game…because your attacks are not instant, they have to take time in order to be balanced, your opponent is looking at your character, so they need good animation so [your opponent] can tell what’s happening.”

Fornace also mentioned that good character silhouettes help developers when making hit pauses—animations where characters freeze briefly when completing or receiving an attack. Those moments of stillness help players register what happened, and give them time to think what their next move will be. 

This is all advice that Fornace got working with Killer Instinct design director James Goddard during his time on that game, so if you’re looking for more games that display this animation mindset, be sure to watch some of that game in order to study the animation. 

If this conversation was helpful to you, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, gameplay commentary and editor roundtables. 

Related Jobs

WRKSHP
WRKSHP — San Francisco, California, United States
[03.29.17]
UI/UX Designer
Hangar 13
Hangar 13 — Novato, California, United States
[03.29.17]
TECHNICAL DESIGNER
Parallel Plaid
Parallel Plaid — Park City, Utah, United States
[03.29.17]
Art Director
Secret Location
Secret Location — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[03.29.17]
Senior 3D Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing game controls around the limitations of the hand
Battlefield 1 'Premium Friends' enables DLC map sharing
The Witcher franchise surpasses 25 million sales
Blog: Developing for a cause - The ICHealthHack for Cystic Fibrosis


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image