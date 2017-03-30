Harmonix lays off 17 in the name of restructuring

Boston-based Harmonix Music Systems, best known for its Rock Band and Dance Central games, has laid off a number of people this week as part of an effort to restructure the studio.

"Today we made the difficult decision to say goodbye to 17 talented people as we restructured to align with our current and anticipated development needs," a Harmonix spokesperson told Gamasutra.

"These people all played a role in making Harmonix and its games what they are today and we are more than grateful for their contributions. We are working to ensure that they are taken care of as we make this change."

