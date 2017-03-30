Weekly sales of the Nintendo Switch rose by 30k in Japan last week

Newsbrief: Retailers have praised the Nintendo Swith for its Wii-like sales potential, and recent sales numbers seem to indicate similar success in Japan.

The Japanese market analyst Media Create reports that a grand total of 78,411 Switch consoles were sold in Japan during its fourth week on store shelves, which spans from March 20 to March 26. As Kotaku observed, this is roughly 30k more than the 49,913 sales recorded the preceding week.

While the Switch has only been out for close to a month now, last week’s Japanese sales marked the strongest week for the system outside of its initial launch week. For reference, the latest Nintendo console sold 329,152 in Japan its first week and 61,998 its second.