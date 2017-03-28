Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Hangar 13 is hiring a Senior Engine Programmer
March 30, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Sr. Engine Programmer, Hangar 13

Location: Novato, California

Who We Are:

Let’s talk some truth: making games is hard. It’s a collision of art & technology that’s about as predictable as a tornado. There’s no secret formula, no foolproof blueprint – but it certainly helps to have a reason for making games in the first place. “Every Player’s Story is Unique.” At Hangar 13, that’s why we make games. We want to give players the freedom to choose how to overcome challenges and make meaningful decisions that shape the world and characters around them.

Hangar 13 is the newest 2K development studio. We’re focused on creating AAA games for console and PC. The studio is comprised of industry veterans drawn from a diverse range of studios, who have collectively shipped hundreds of titles across a wide variety of genres. We are located just thirty minutes north of San Francisco, and we recently released our first title, Mafia III. We’re currently building our own proprietary engine and tools in service of our next AAA title, still unannounced.

What We Need:

Hangar 13 is looking for a Senior Engine Programmer who enjoys a collaborative and creative work environment and is looking to push the boundaries of cutting edge 3D graphics.  Research, develop, implement, and debug high-end and photorealistic graphics techniques applicable to characters and large-scale environments.

Job Responsibilities Will Include:

  • Write code that fulfills the functional and technical requirements of the project
  • Provide the Lead Programmer with feedback regarding the time allotted to assigned tasks
  • Assist the artists and designers with the creation of cutting edge environments within technical requirements
  • Work with proprietary existing software technology and build new technology in order to fulfill the project’s technical requirements
  • Optimize game subsystem by taking full advantage of target hardware and architecture
  • Research coding techniques and algorithms in order to keep current on technological developments and advancements in the game industry
  • Identify technical and developmental risks/obstacles and generate solutions to overcome identified risks
  • Supervise junior or mid-level programmers as required
  • Participate on development of low level systems like streaming, generic serialization, entity system and more

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related discipline
  • 5+ years of programming experience on commercial software projects
  • Experience developing for games; preferably action, FPS or 3PS titles
  • Shipped one or more AAA game titles
  • Experience with multi-processor programming
  • Experience developing for game consoles
  • Experience working on core gameplay systems and/or AI
  • Experience working on multi-platform software projects
  • Expertise in C / C++
  • Strong 3D math skills
  • Ability to research, analyze and optimize code to meet performance requirements
  • Ability to learn and master new technologies and code
  • Ability to work independently and efficiently under reasonable deadlines

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

