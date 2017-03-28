Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 30, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 30, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 30, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: How Supercell balances cards in Clash Royale
March 30, 2017 | By Staff
March 30, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Design, Video, Vault

Gameplay balancing is a fundamental design challenge in any multiplayer game. Persistent and continuously changing multiplayer games that evolve over the course of several years are particularly challenging to keep in a balanced state -- especially when you have millions of active players.

At GDC 2017 Stefan Engblom, a game designer on Clash Royale, spoke to that challenge in an interesting presentation about how Supercell balances cards in the popular free-to-play mobile game.

Engblom explored the philosophies and principles used for balancing cards and gameplay in Clash Royale, sharing lessons learned from successes and failures that the team encountered both pre-launch and through the first year of the game being live.

It was a great presentation, one that you can now watch entirely for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

WRKSHP
WRKSHP — San Francisco, California, United States
[03.29.17]
UI/UX Designer
Hangar 13
Hangar 13 — Novato, California, United States
[03.29.17]
TECHNICAL DESIGNER
Parallel Plaid
Parallel Plaid — Park City, Utah, United States
[03.29.17]
Art Director
Secret Location
Secret Location — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[03.29.17]
Senior 3D Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing game controls around the limitations of the hand
Weekly sales of the Nintendo Switch rose by 30k in Japan last week
Harmonix lays off 17 in the name of restructuring
Blog: A postmortem of mobile game success, KleptoCats


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image