Oculus VR founder Palmer Luckey is leaving the company

Three years after Facebook paid $2 billion for Oculus VR, Oculus founder Palmer Luckey is leaving the company. A Facebook representative reportedly told UploadVR that Friday is his last day as a Facebook employee.

"Palmer will be dearly missed," the representative stated. "Palmer’s legacy extends far beyond Oculus. His inventive spirit helped kickstart the modern VR revolution and helped build an industry. We’re thankful for everything he did for Oculus and VR, and we wish him all the best."

This is a big deal, especially in light of Luckey's high-profile work as a spokesperson and advocate for the virtual reality industry. Since his (successful) efforts to Kickstart the original Oculus Rift in 2012, Luckey has been working to drive more developers to embrace VR projects.

However, Luckey basically disappeared from the public eye last year after he acknowledged and apologized for funding a political organization known as "Nimble America." In response, many developers publicly condemned Luckey's support of the organization, which was basically a pro-Trump troll group.