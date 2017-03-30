Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 30, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 30, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 30, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

HTC debuts eye-tracking ad service for Viveport VR devs
HTC debuts eye-tracking ad service for Viveport VR devs
March 30, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
March 30, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Business/Marketing

In the course of hosting its inaugural Vive Ecoystem Conference in China earlier this week, HTC augmented its Viveport virtual reality marketplace to add eye-tracking ad tech devs can use in their VR games -- as long as they're free.

It's a portent of a more robust free-to-play VR industry, one registered Viveport developers may be able to make use of if they have (or are thinking about building) F2P VR games. 

HTC's guidelines for devs looking to make use this "VR Ad Service," it seems that those who opt in to using it will automatically have their game or app's price on Viveport set to free. These ads can then be displayed in VR in a number of ways (from 360-degree video to embedded 2D ads [see below]) and are capable of capturing data like how often a player looks at them (if at all) and for how long.

Further information is only available to registered Viveport developers; game devs looking to become one of them can do so via HTC's Viveport dev portal.

Related Jobs

Fig
Fig — San Francisco, Colorado, United States
[03.30.17]
Community Manager
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[03.30.17]
Sr. Staff Game Designer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[03.30.17]
Sr. Staff FX Artist
Mitosis Games
Mitosis Games — New York, New York, United States
[03.30.17]
UI Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing game controls around the limitations of the hand
Oculus VR founder Palmer Luckey is leaving the company
Harmonix lays off 17 in the name of restructuring
Video: How Supercell balances cards in Clash Royale


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image