March 31, 2017
Women in Games launches Ambassador program to encourage diversity
March 31, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Women in Games, a not for profit outfit that aims to boost diversity within the games industry, has launched a new Ambassador program with a view to doing just that. 

The initiative will attempt to double the number of women working in games over the next decade, and has been backed by Google's Women Techmakers from across the UK and Europe.

So far, 43 women have agreed to become ambassadors, and will be offering support and advice to women and girls to help them better understand the games industry and the opportunities within in. 

Those ambassadors are expected to reach out to young women at schools, colleges, and universities in their region to encourage them to consider the games industry as a career. 

They will also reach out to the general public, industry and educational leaders, and local governments to form partnerships and long term strategic relationships.

"We are delighted to have the support of Google’s Women Techmakers for the launch of our Women in Games Ambassador program," said Women in Games CEO, Marie-Claire Isaaman. 

"During our 2016 European Women in Games Conference I ran a workshop to initiate this scheme and the enthusiasm and drive of the individuals who attended was extraordinary. 

"We are extremely excited to see what our Ambassadors will achieve and confident that this initiative will have substantial impact in supporting us with our strategic goals."

