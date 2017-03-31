Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 31, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 31, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 31, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Brenda Romero to be honored with BAFTA Special Award
Brenda Romero to be honored with BAFTA Special Award
March 31, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
March 31, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Design

Veteran game designer Brenda Romero will be honored with the prestigious Special Award at next week's BAFTA Game Awards. 

The Special Award recognized individuals for their creative contribution to the games industry, and will be handed to Romero in celebration of her illustrious career, her advocacy for the art and creative processes behind game-making, and her commitment to encouraging the next generation of talent. 

Romero first began working in games in 1981 as a tester at Sir-tech Software, and has been credited on 49 titles to date. 

During her career she's made key contributions to a number of notable franchises including Wizardry, Jagged Alliance, Def Jam, and the BAFTA-winning Ghost Recon and Dungeons & Dragons series.

Her six-part analogue series, The Mechanic is the Message, has also drawn national and international acclaim, particularly the Train and Siochán Leat, which is currently being showcased in the National Museum of Play.

"I am first and foremost grateful to BAFTA for recognizing the artistic potential and power of games. This recognition is culturally critical for games overall. So for that, I am profoundly thankful," commented Romero.

"As for me? Genuinely, I am still in a state of shock, having been chosen. I’ve devoted my life to games - making them, teaching them, playing them - and to receive any honor from the community is incredible. But a BAFTA? It’s well beyond anything else."

The BAFTA Game Awards will take place at London's Tobacco Dock on Thursday, April 6. 

Related Jobs

Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[03.30.17]
Sr. Staff Game Designer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[03.30.17]
Sr. Staff FX Artist
Mitosis Games
Mitosis Games — New York, New York, United States
[03.30.17]
UI Artist
Deluxe Entertainment Services Group
Deluxe Entertainment Services Group — Santa Monica, California, United States
[03.30.17]
Level Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: Making indie games is like being a musician. In the bad way
Brenda Romero to be honored with BAFTA Special Award
Women in Games launches Ambassador program to encourage diversity
Designing game controls around the limitations of the hand


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image