We're chatting with the developers of The Great Whale Road at 3PM EDT
March 31, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Production, Video

If you enjoyed classic Viking sims like King of Dragon Pass, or modern strategy games like The Banner Saga, you may already be aware of The Great Whale Road, an indie strategy game from developer Sunburned Games. If you aren’t, you should be aware that they just finished their journey on Steam Early Access, and have tales to tell of surviving those perilous waters. 

Well to learn lessons from those tales, and to quiz the folks at Sunburned Games about some of their design decisions behind The Great Whale Road, we’re going to be chatting with lead developer Joachim Sammer and writer Mary Kenney today at 3PM EDT. 

If you’ve got Early Access questions, or want to ask about the role-playing game desing of The Great Whale Road, be sure to join us in the chat! And while you’re at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables, and gameplay commentary. 

