Japanese publisher Gumi spearheading Nordic VR incubator

Newsbrief: Japanese mobile game developer and publisher Gumi has partnered with Nordisk Film to create an incubator centered around supporting VR-minded startups in the Nordic region.

The incubator, called Nordic VR Startups, will provide participating companies with up to €100,000 (~$106,815) in dedicated seed funding to develop protypes of VR products and services. Additionally, the program offers developers mentorship opportunities, workspaces, and back-office services.

“The Nordic region brings tremendous creative and engineering talent to the gaming and film industries,” said Gumi CEO Hironao Kunimitsu in a press release. “We’re focused on enabling this pool of talent to grow in the VR market with our available resources and expertise.”

Kunimitsu headed up a similar VR incubator his company launched last year in Japan, and the company has funded other VR initiatives in the past, all with the goal of fostering growth the worldwide VR industry.