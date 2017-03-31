Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 31, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 31, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 31, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

AR game Archer, P.I. pulls in-game items from TV and ads
AR game Archer, P.I. pulls in-game items from TV and ads
March 31, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
March 31, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

An iOS game for the animated series Archer is exploring how games can use augmented reality to supplement advertising and live TV. 

Every week, Archer, P.I. tasks players with finding clues to solve a new case, but what makes the game of note for developers is that some of those clues are found using augmented reality.

Using a device’s camera, players can scan notable clues that show up on episodes of the Archer TV series, billboards, commercials, or online and bring those items into the iOS game. Those clues are then fed back into the game and used to complete weekly missions. 

Since the game is made to be played alongside the upcoming season of the Archer TV show, there's not a lot to see in the app quite yet. But even as just a concept, the iOS game represents an interesting take on AR and a potential peek at one of the different ways developers are able to use the technology.

Related Jobs

Wargaming | BigWorld
Wargaming | BigWorld — Sydney CBD, New South Wales, Australia
[03.30.17]
Software Engineer, C++, Game Engine Development
Deluxe Entertainment Services Group
Deluxe Entertainment Services Group — Santa Monica, California, United States
[03.30.17]
VR Senior Lighting Artist
Deluxe Entertainment Services Group
Deluxe Entertainment Services Group — Santa Monica, California, United States
[03.30.17]
VR Look Dev Artist
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[03.30.17]
VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: Making indie games is like being a musician. In the bad way
Struggling peripheral maker Mad Catz files for bankruptcy
Brenda Romero to be honored with BAFTA Special Award
Women in Games launches Ambassador program to encourage diversity


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image