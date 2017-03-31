AR game Archer, P.I. pulls in-game items from TV and ads

An iOS game for the animated series Archer is exploring how games can use augmented reality to supplement advertising and live TV.

Every week, Archer, P.I. tasks players with finding clues to solve a new case, but what makes the game of note for developers is that some of those clues are found using augmented reality.

Using a device’s camera, players can scan notable clues that show up on episodes of the Archer TV series, billboards, commercials, or online and bring those items into the iOS game. Those clues are then fed back into the game and used to complete weekly missions.

Since the game is made to be played alongside the upcoming season of the Archer TV show, there's not a lot to see in the app quite yet. But even as just a concept, the iOS game represents an interesting take on AR and a potential peek at one of the different ways developers are able to use the technology.