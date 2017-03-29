Video: The last game I make before I die: A Crashlands postmortem

"This was reckless by every standard. It was not a business decision. It was an answer to the question...What would I do if I were going to be dead in a year?"

- Butterscotch Shenanigans' Sam Coster, speaking at GDC 2017.

Butterscotch Shenanigans' Crashlands was developed by a team of three brothers in response to one of them, Samuel Coster, being diagnosed with late stage cancer.

At GDC 2017, Coster took the stage to talk frankly about the experience. It was an incredibly moving talk about the parallel stories of one family's battle with cancer and the creation of a cross-platform crafting RPG, with an overarching message of inspiration: continue your great work, no matter what life throws at you.

It's an absolute must-watch for any game developer, or anyone really. If you missed it in person, no worries -- you can now watch the whole talk entirely for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas