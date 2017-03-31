Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 31, 2017
March 31, 2017
March 31, 2017
Unity 5 draws to a close today as 5.6 exits beta
March 31, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
More: Console/PC, Indie, Business/Marketing

The folks at Unity confirmed today that Unity 5.6 is being rolled out of beta testing, becoming the latest stable release of the engine.

If you're making games with Unity, this release is notable for a few reasons. There's a laundry list of changes to the engine, of course (most notably, support for Nintendo's new Switch console), but this also marks the end of Unity 5's development cycle.

Going forward, the company is expected to begin denoting Unity updates by year, starting with a beta release of Unity 2017 sometime next month.

For more details and a full rundown of what's up with the stable release of Unity 5.6, check out the company blog.

