Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 31, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 31, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 31, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Why depicting gruesome historical moments in games can be a tough call
March 31, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
March 31, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

History, no matter whether it’s written by the winners or by the losers, is full of brutal, ugly moments that nevertheless shape who we are as a society today—and how we make games inspired by those moments. Cities, religions, and historical groups make great fodder for game design, but how do developers cope when trying to adapt their more grisly elements?

If you’ve been pondering this question about your own work, you may want to check out The Great Whale Road, a game we streamed today with Sunburned Games developers Joachim Sammer and Mary Kenney. It’s one part King of Dragon Pass, another part Banner Saga, and in between the more conventional historical RPG moments, it tries to grapple with the ugly realities of medieval slavery that formed the commercial backbone of its setting.

Some of those realities are tackled through quests and moments where players can decide to free slaves, here called “thralls,” but there’s one mechanic we wanted to discuss with Sammer and Kenney. As the player progresses, they’re able to purchase thralls from marketplaces in order to sell them down the river. It’s not a mechanic any developer would touch lightly, but as Kenney, who did much of the historical research for the game argues, they couldn’t tackle the subject without it. 

“[Slavery] was such a big part of commerce, but also crime and punishment,” she says. “It was very much affected by this system. It’s a tricky mechanic, but it would have felt disingenuous if your’e trying to present what a culture was like.” 

“The things that were good and the things that were really really really really not good, this is part of the infrastructure they were building.”

Sammer tells us that the game’s audience skews older, and says he hopes they can process the presence of slavery in the game from a more mature standpoint. “I would be more worried if it was a game for young schoolchildren,” he says. 

Kenney also says that the quest and event systems gave them a way to explore the realities of this early medieval slavery, mostly the horror of its conditions. “We have the mechanics in the market to create an authentic setting, [but] it’s never in a quest ‘also it would be great to enslave people.’ I think we hammer home how horrifying this practice was over and over and over again.”

For more insight from Sammer and Kenney on the development of The Great Whale Road, including how they reinvented their combat system during Early Access, be sure to watch the full video above. And while you’re at it, you can follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, gameplay commentary and editor roundtables. 

Related Jobs

Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[03.30.17]
Sr. Staff Game Designer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[03.30.17]
Sr. Staff FX Artist
Mitosis Games
Mitosis Games — New York, New York, United States
[03.30.17]
UI Artist
Deluxe Entertainment Services Group
Deluxe Entertainment Services Group — Santa Monica, California, United States
[03.30.17]
Level Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: Making indie games is like being a musician. In the bad way
Video: The last game I make before I die: A Crashlands postmortem
Brenda Romero to be honored with BAFTA Special Award
Struggling peripheral maker Mad Catz files for bankruptcy


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image