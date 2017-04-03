Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 3, 2017
Final Fantasy art director and Valkryrie producer depart Square Enix
April 3, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Art, Production

Long-serving Final Fantasy art director Isamu Kamikokuryo has left Square Enix after almost two decades, along with Star Ocean and Valkyrie Profile producer, Yoshinori Yamagishi. 

Despite being announced on the same day, the double departures are seemingly unrelated, with Kamikokuryo explaining he wants to go freelance, while Yamagishi is leaving to work on a new game at a different company. 

Both men confirmed the news on Twitter, with Siliconera picking up and translating the tweets. Kamikokuryo, who most recently served as art director on Final Fantasy XV, said he wants to draw new things and perhaps even pick up writing again. 

"Yesterday, March 31, I resigned from Square Enix. It's been a little over 18 years since joining the company in 1999. It was a wonderful experience, from starting out as a concept artist for Final Fantasy X to Final Fantasy XV. I feel nothing but gratitude for the company that provided me with the opportunity to meet so many people and display my talent," he explained. 

"Although I feel as if I left my heart behind, I want to move forward onto drawing new things. From here on, I'll do freelance art and diction work, and I'm thinking about reviving some writing activity as well. To all the staff, and to all the fans, thank you very much for supporting my drawings for such a long time."

Yamagishi on the other hand is leaving the studio after over two decades, and stepped down as Valkryrie Anatomia's producer before making the switch. He admitted the news may seem sudden, but asked for support from fans going forward.

"I have resigned from Square Enix on March 31," he wrote. "Therefore, I'm retiring my role as Valkyrie Anatomia's producer. I'm thinking about working on a new game with a different company, so I hope to have your support when the time comes."

