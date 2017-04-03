U.S. immigration changes threaten H-1B visa eligibility for some programmers

Newsbrief: A policy memorandum issued by U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services this past weekend could make it more difficult for programmers to work in the United States under an H-1B visa. This supersedes a memo from December 2000 that this most recent notice says doesn’t clearly differentiate an entry-level position from a specialized role.

While the new guidance is set to target the American tech industry at large, the updated language could prevent game developers from applying to work in the United States under an H-1B visa if the position they’d be filling isn’t deemed specialized enough.

The memo was caught by Axios over the weekend and can be read in full on the U.S. Cititzen and Immigration Services website. Previous guidelines qualified the position of programmer as a specialty occupation, but the rework puts the burden of proof on the company seeking to sponsor a foreign employee, who then must provide evidence that the position is specialized and beyond entry-level.