Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 3, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 3, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 3, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Persona 5 dev blocks PS4 sharing features in the name of storytelling
Persona 5 dev blocks PS4 sharing features in the name of storytelling
April 3, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
April 3, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Atlus has opted to completely block the PlayStation 4’s built-in share features from being used to capture images and video from its upcoming game Persona 5.

While it’s somewhat common for games to either limit or block share features during cutscenes or moments featuring licensed content, it’s rare to see a developer or publisher outright prohibit players from taking screenshots and video.

Easily accessible share features, both on the PlayStation 4 and other systems, can be used to attract more players to a game, but in the case of Persona 5, Atlus is worried it could spoil the game's story.

According to Polygon, Atlus made the call to block the share feature in both Persona 5’s upcoming Western release and the Japanese version that launched last September, citing the game’s status as a story-based single player title.

"This being a Japanese title with solely a single-playthrough story means Japan is very wary about it," an Atlus representative told Polygon. "Sharing is currently blocked through the native PS4 UI."

It's worth noting that this in no way blocks players from using external capture cards to stream or upload gameplay footage or images, but blocking access to the built-in PlayStation 4 feature prevents a chunk of players from sharing in-game moments, and potentially spoiling the game for others, at the touch of a button.

Related Jobs

Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[04.03.17]
Multiplayer Level Designer
Counterplay Games Inc.
Counterplay Games Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[03.31.17]
Lead 3D Character Animator
Activision - High Moon Studios
Activision - High Moon Studios — Carlsbad, California, United States
[03.31.17]
Mission Designer (All Levels)
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[03.31.17]
UI Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Watch Dogs 2's Invasion of Privacy missions
Blog: Are video games too fun for their own good?
The secret behind seamless space exploration in Star Control: Origins
Final Fantasy art director and Valkryrie producer depart Square Enix


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image