Video: Epic's guide to keeping players engaged via emotional game design

Humans aren't always as rational as they might think, and Epic's Jim Brown thinks game developers should remember that when thinking through the user experience of their games.

At GDC 2017's UX Summit, Brown hopped onstage to expound on the basic emotions that drive everyone, and provide specific examples of design techniques that encourage the formation of enduring emotional ties that could enhance both retention and enjoyment for players.

It wasn't about about narrative design or "how to make people cry"; rather, it was a practical evaluation of the underlying factors that can create emotional attachment, and how Brown thinks you can encourage those connections in games with focused design and UX techniques.

If you missed it in person, don't miss your chance to now watch Brown's talk entirely for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

