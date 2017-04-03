Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 3, 2017
HTC aims to immerse Vive owners in a VR app subscription service
April 3, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
It's been about a year since HTC and Valve launched the HTC Vive, and to mark the occasion HTC announced (among other things) that its launching a new $7/month VR app subscription service for Vive users this week: Viveport Subscription.

This is a big deal for VR game devs because among the 50+ apps accessible to subscribers at launch are games like Fantastic Contraption, thus rendering this the first high-profile VR game subscription service.

However, HTC's offering is a bit more limited than many subscription services: subscribers can't access all apps on the service at once. Instead, they'll be asked to pick 5 apps on the service that they can access at will, with the option to change which 5 they've selected every month.

Devs interested in learning more about bringing their games to HTC's Viveport marketplace (and potentially getting their games included in the subscription service) should check out the Viveport dev portal.

