Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 3, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 3, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 3, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Valve meets with YouTubers in ongoing effort to fix Steam's discoverability issues
Valve meets with YouTubers in ongoing effort to fix Steam's discoverability issues
April 3, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
April 3, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Valve apparently invited a few YouTubers up to its offices last week to talk about the future of Steam, as a few (including John "TotalBiscuit" Bain and Jim Sterling) have now published videos running down what they talked about and how Valve is thinking about dealing with Steam's discoverability problem.

Both of the afore-mentioned videos are worth watching in full if you're curious about the future of Steam; one of the most notable takeaways for devs is that Valve is thinking about how to revise Steam's game sorting algorithms to bury/block "fake games" (the phrase Valve staff reportedly used to refer to games built around asset flips, etc.) with minimal impact to game developers at large. 

While this is second-hand information, it lines up with Valve's previously-stated plan to replace Steam Greenlight with a fee-based game submission system, Steam Direct, later this year. One of the chief reasons the YouTubers were reportedly involved is that Valve is planning to revise its Steam Curator system (which many game-focused YouTubers participate in) and add a complementary system, Steam Explorers.

The idea is that the Steam Explorers program will be open to anyone and ask participants to play games that aren't performing well on the platform. Explorers will then be able to vouch for a game as being "good" or of value (it's not at all clear how that would be defined or policed), which will in turn raise that game's standing in Steam's algorithmically-powered eyes.

Valve is also reportedly mulling over how to better incentivize Steam Curators (including, potentially, some form of compensation) and is thinking about adding in useful tools like a game key transmission system -- which devs could presumably use to send copies of games directly to Curators, addressing the problem of key resellers scamming devs out of keys by pretending to be notable players in the industry.

For more on what Valve staff discussed and showed to the YouTubers (which was all very clearly in the "mock-up" stage, with no firm roll-out schedule), check out the aforementioned videos. 

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.03.17]
Senior Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.03.17]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.03.17]
Gameplay Programmer
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City, California, United States
[04.03.17]
Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Watch Dogs 2's Invasion of Privacy missions
Persona 5 dev blocks PS4 sharing features in the name of storytelling
Video: Epic's guide to keeping players engaged via emotional game design
Blog: How to have a good meeting


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image