Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 3, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 3, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 3, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Have a gander at Capcom's anatomy guide for Street Fighter artists
Have a gander at Capcom's anatomy guide for Street Fighter artists
April 3, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
April 3, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art

We're all about the art of game development here, so we'd be remiss in not pointing out that Capcom today published an excerpt [in Japanese] of an internal Street Fighter art guide that was created over two decades ago -- and is still in use today.

Devs who attended GDC this year might recall that this guide was referenced by Capcom art director Toshiyuki Kamei (see below, along with one page of the guide) in his talk on Street Fighter V's art design; that's significant given that Kamei claims the guide was compiled back in the mid-'90s, when Capcom was developing Street Fighter Alpha and DarkStalkers.

According to Kamei, the guide was edited by prominent (former) Capcom artist Akira "Akiman" Yasuda (whose credits include Final Fight and Street Fighter II) and has been used internally since then to help teach Capcom artists how to create characters who are visually consistent with the style of those games. 

"It's a pretty old document," Kamei (via translator) said in his talk. "But still very valuable to us."

While some of the excerpt's value will be lost on you if you can't read Japanese, you can still marvel at the anatomical underpinnings of some of Capcom's most recognizable games over on the company's blog.

Related Jobs

Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[04.03.17]
3D Character Artist
DigiPen Institute of Technology Singapore
DigiPen Institute of Technology Singapore — Singapore, Singapore
[04.02.17]
Senior Lecturer
Counterplay Games Inc.
Counterplay Games Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[03.31.17]
Lead 3D Character Animator
Inhance Digital
Inhance Digital — Los Angeles, California, United States
[03.31.17]
Developer (Unity or Unreal Engine 4) (Short-Term)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Watch Dogs 2's Invasion of Privacy missions
Persona 5 dev blocks PS4 sharing features in the name of storytelling
Video: Epic's guide to keeping players engaged via emotional game design
Blog: How to have a good meeting


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image