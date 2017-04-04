Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 4, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 4, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 4, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

BioWare devs respond to Andromeda criticism with ambitious patch plan
BioWare devs respond to Andromeda criticism with ambitious patch plan
April 4, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
April 4, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC

BioWare has detailed a handful of changes planned to hit Mass Effect: Andromeda in the near future, many of which focus on fixing issues that players have been vocal about since the game's March 21 launch. 

The first planned patch, 1.05, debuts on April 6 and addresses one of the most visible problems plaguing Mass Effect: Andromeda right now: animation issues.

Other game developers will be able to appreciate what an undertaking these upcoming fixes are; as discussed in a roundtable shortly following the game's release, both creating animations and, by extension, fixing those animations post-release is no easy feat, especially with a game of Mass Effect: Andromeda's size. 

The 1.05 patch includes balancing tweaks and improvements to lip-sync, facial acting, and the appearance of eyes, in addition to a handful of other fixes throughout single player and multiplayer.

But beyond just that, BioWare general manager Aaryn Flynn has detailed some of the other changes coming in the future, many of which seek to directly address feedback given from players during the game's first two weeks.

Those changes will come the way of patches over the next two months, and include additional character creator options, improvements to male romance options for a male protagonist, adjustments to Hainly Abrams' dialog, and more animation improvements.

Related Jobs

Lionbridge Technologies
Lionbridge Technologies — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[04.04.17]
Sr. Business Development Director--Games -(#5802)
Everywhere
Everywhere — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[04.04.17]
Character Artists and Animators
Everywhere
Everywhere — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[04.04.17]
Programmers
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[04.04.17]
Lighting Artist &ndash; Destiny (Environment)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

After tragedy strikes, a dev's friends strive to complete his game
Blog: Train Jam, a.k.a. the Hogwarts Express in real life
Designing and modeling Nier: Automata's android protagonist
The difficulty with designing video game cameras


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image