BioWare devs respond to Andromeda criticism with ambitious patch plan

BioWare has detailed a handful of changes planned to hit Mass Effect: Andromeda in the near future, many of which center around fixing issues that plays have been vocal about since the game's March 21 launch.

The first planned patch, 1.05, debuts on April 6 and addresses one of the most visible problems plaguing Mass Effect: Andromeda right now: animation issues.

Other game developers will be able to appreciate what and undertaking these upcoming fixes are; as discussed in a roundtable shortly following the game's release, both creating animations and, by extension, fixing those animations post-release is no easy feat, especially with a game of Mass Effect: Andromeda's size.

The 1.05 patch includes balancing tweaks and improvements to lip-sync, facial acting, and the appearance of eyes, in addition to a handful of other fixes throughout single player and multiplayer.

But beyond just that, BioWare general manager Aaryn Flynn has detailed some of the other changes coming in the future, many of which seek to directly address feedback given from players during the game's first two weeks.

Those changes will come the way of patches over the next two months, and include additional character creator options, improvements to male romance options for a male protagonist, adjustments to Hainly Abrams' dialog, and more animation improvements.