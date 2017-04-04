Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 4, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 4, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 4, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Blizzard awarded $8.5M in damages following copyright infringement lawsuit
Blizzard awarded $8.5M in damages following copyright infringement lawsuit
April 4, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
April 4, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing

A California court has ruled in favor of Blizzard following the company’s request for a default judgment against hack distributor Bossland GMBH just last month. 

According to court documents shared by TorrentFreak, Bossland is ordered to pay Blizzard $8.5 million for an estimated 42,818 individual counts of copyright infringement and barred from both marketing and selling its hacks in the United States. 

The ruling is the latest in years of legal conflict between Blizzard and Bossland. This particular case kicked off when Blizzard sued the German-based hack distributor for copyright infringement last summer.

That original lawsuit accused Bossland of creating and facilitating the use of “malicious software products” designed to circumvent Blizzard’s anti-cheat software and give players an unfair advantage in a number of Blizzard's games.

Last month, the developer opted to seek a default judgment on the case after Bossland cut off all communication following its failure to have the case dismissed. The default ruling was granted last week after Bossland maintained that silence.

However, it's unlikely that this ruling marks the end of this particular conflict. Bossland CEO Zwetan Letschew spoke to TorrentFreak shortly after the default judgment was requested, saying that he plans to appeal the refusal to dismiss following the default judgment.

Related Jobs

Lionbridge Technologies
Lionbridge Technologies — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[04.04.17]
Sr. Business Development Director-Digital Services (#4066)
Lionbridge Technologies
Lionbridge Technologies — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[04.04.17]
Sr. Business Development Director--Games -(#5802)
Lionbridge Technologies
Lionbridge Technologies — San Jose, California, United States
[04.04.17]
Senior Web Interface Developer (#6449)
Everywhere
Everywhere — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[04.04.17]
Character Artists and Animators


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

After tragedy strikes, a dev's friends strive to complete his game
Blog: Train Jam, a.k.a. the Hogwarts Express in real life
Designing and modeling Nier: Automata's android protagonist
The difficulty with designing video game cameras


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image