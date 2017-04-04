Nier: Automata has moved over 1M copies in less than two months

According to Square Enix, Platinum Games’ action-RPG Nier: Automata has moved over 1 million copies worldwide, between both shipments and digital sales.

This milestone comes roughly a month and a half after the game first launched for PlayStation 4 in Japan, and later worldwide and on PC in early March.

If that number is enough to get you curious about either Nier: Automata or the developers behind the recent game, members of the Platinum Games team have been fairly vocal about the development process since the game’s release.

Just yesterday, character modeler Hito Matsudaira detailed how he created the 3D model of the game's protagonist 2B from a 2D design. Nier: Automata’s elusive director Taro Yoko has also spoken about his years in game development, both recently and a few years ago at GDC.