Get a job: Monomi Park is hiring a 2D Artist

Location: San Mateo, California

Monomi Park is seeking an amazing 2D Artist to join our team! This is a full-time position on-site in our San Mateo, California office.

We're looking for a 2D artist to help develop Slime Rancher as well as future, exciting projects. Candidates must be well-versed in concept art, digital painting, and 2D animation. Ideal qualities include a strong, personal style but the ability to adapt to other styles, a portfolio with character and environment work, and a basic understanding of 3D modeling and texturing.

This position will be expected to create the following at Monomi Park:

Concept art for characters and environments

Promotional artwork

2D art elements for game UI, such as icons

Digital texture painting

Our art pipeline involves use of Autodesk Maya, Adobe Photoshop, and Unity. Experience with these or similar programs is required. Industry experience is preferred.

