Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 4, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 4, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 4, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Monomi Park is hiring a 2D Artist
Get a job: Monomi Park is hiring a 2D Artist
April 4, 2017 | By Staff
April 4, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

2D Artist, Monomi Park

Location: San Mateo, California

Monomi Park is seeking an amazing 2D Artist to join our team! This is a full-time position on-site in our San Mateo, California office.

We're looking for a 2D artist to help develop Slime Rancher as well as future, exciting projects. Candidates must be well-versed in concept art, digital painting, and 2D animation. Ideal qualities include a strong, personal style but the ability to adapt to other styles, a portfolio with character and environment work, and a basic understanding of 3D modeling and texturing.

This position will be expected to create the following at Monomi Park:

  • Concept art for characters and environments
  • Promotional artwork
  • 2D art elements for game UI, such as icons
  • Digital texture painting

Our art pipeline involves use of Autodesk Maya, Adobe Photoshop, and Unity. Experience with these or similar programs is required. Industry experience is preferred.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Everywhere
Everywhere — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[04.04.17]
Character Artists and Animators
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[04.04.17]
Lighting Artist &ndash; Destiny (Environment)
Media Design School
Media Design School — Auckland, New Zealand
[04.03.17]
Lecturer - Game Art
Appeal
Appeal — PORNICHET, France
[04.03.17]
3d character keyframing animator (remote work)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

After tragedy strikes, a dev's friends strive to complete his game
Nier: Automata has moved over 1M copies in less than two months
Blizzard awarded $8.5M in damages following copyright infringement lawsuit
BioWare devs respond to Andromeda criticism with ambitious patch plan


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image