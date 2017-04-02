Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 4, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 4, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 4, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Naughty Dog's guide to cinematography for game artists
April 4, 2017 | By Staff
April 4, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art, Video, Vault

Naughty Dog art director Robh Ruppel believes cinematography and visual art (more specifically, concept artwork) have evolved together over the years.

As part of the GDC 2015 Animation Bootcamp, Ruppel took the stage to share examples and speak to why game artists and art directors should care about how cinema has influenced concept art -- and vice versa.

It was a comprehensive look at how art informs photography, and how changes in film equipment and lighting have drastically changed the look of concept art. Ruppel acknowledged that the principles of good composition still apply to both, but dug into how film style and art style have piggybacked on top of each other to produce a type of image that basically wasn't in the vernacular 20 years ago.

It was an in-depth talk on a subject rarely touched upon in discussions of game development; if you missed out on it the first time, don't skip your chance to now watch his talk for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Everywhere
Everywhere — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[04.04.17]
Character Artists and Animators
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[04.04.17]
Lighting Artist &ndash; Destiny (Environment)
Media Design School
Media Design School — Auckland, New Zealand
[04.03.17]
Lecturer - Game Art
Appeal
Appeal — PORNICHET, France
[04.03.17]
3d character keyframing animator (remote work)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

After tragedy strikes, a dev's friends strive to complete his game
Nier: Automata has moved over 1M copies in less than two months
Blizzard awarded $8.5M in damages following copyright infringement lawsuit
BioWare devs respond to Andromeda criticism with ambitious patch plan


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image