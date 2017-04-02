Video: Naughty Dog's guide to cinematography for game artists

Naughty Dog art director Robh Ruppel believes cinematography and visual art (more specifically, concept artwork) have evolved together over the years.

As part of the GDC 2015 Animation Bootcamp, Ruppel took the stage to share examples and speak to why game artists and art directors should care about how cinema has influenced concept art -- and vice versa.

It was a comprehensive look at how art informs photography, and how changes in film equipment and lighting have drastically changed the look of concept art. Ruppel acknowledged that the principles of good composition still apply to both, but dug into how film style and art style have piggybacked on top of each other to produce a type of image that basically wasn't in the vernacular 20 years ago.

It was an in-depth talk on a subject rarely touched upon in discussions of game development; if you missed out on it the first time, don't skip your chance to now watch his talk for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

