Double Fine devs embark on another public Amnesia Fortnight game jam

The Amnesia Fortnight, Double Fine's well-known internal game jam, has returned -- and this year devs at the studio have created 25 video pitches for games they'd like to prototype during the two-weeks of temporary forgetfulness.

This is the first time in a few years that Double Fine has made a show of involving the public in its Fortnight; this time the studio is also encouraging its community fans to work on their own game prototype, selected by common vote from a pool of community-submitted (see embedded video) pitches.

The studio is once again working with the folks at Humble Bundle to sell a 2017 Fortnight game bundle that encompasses Double Fine games, old Amnesia Fortnight prototypes, and the right to vote on which of the 25 pitched games Double Fine will work on during this year's Fortnight.

Anyone who spends $1 or more on this year's bundle will be able to cast a vote, and then the two most popular game pitches will be worked on during the Fortnight, along with another pitch selected by Double Fine staff and one selected by studio frontman Tim Schafer.

Longtime studio videographers 2 Player Productions will then film the studio's fortnight of prototype production, and fellow devs will presumably be able to watch along at some point. Finished prototypes will be made available by the end of the month.