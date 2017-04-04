Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 4, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 4, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 4, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Game of War dev's latest tech spin-off is a giant open data sponge
Game of War dev's latest tech spin-off is a giant open data sponge
April 4, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
April 4, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Business/Marketing

MZ, the company formerly known as Machine Zone, has launched another venture built upon its connectivity tech: Satori, a giant aggregator of open data (think: RSS feeds, weather data, traffic reports, etc) that devs can tap into and turn to their own purposes. 

While Satori is being pitched to developers of all stripes, game developers will recognize that the networking technology driving it was honed in the course of Machine Zone's work on its chart-topping free-to-play mobile games (Game of War: Fire Age and Mobile Strike.)

Machine Zone laid out its plan to spin off that technology into a more broadly applicable networking platform last year, when it rebranded itself as MZ. A little over a month later the company announced the tech was being used to beef up New Zealand's transit systems, and now it seems that New Zealand effort is being pitched as a glowing use case of Satori.

"The state of open data is a mess,” MZ chief Gabe Leydon recently told VentureBeat. “It exists on thousands of siloed websites all over the world, making it difficult for developers and open data publishers to realize the full potential of public data.”

Developers interested in checking out what Satori can do (it's currently earmarked as being in beta) should check out the company's developer page. To attract devs, the company is also running a contest (with a $1M prize pool) through uly 3rd to see who can create the "Most Impactful Live Open Data Channel we've ever seen."

Related Jobs

Mindshow, Inc.
Mindshow, Inc. — Los Angeles, California, United States
[04.04.17]
Unity Engineer / VR Inverse Kinematics
Mindshow, Inc.
Mindshow, Inc. — Los Angeles, California, United States
[04.04.17]
Unity Engineer / VR Platform
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.04.17]
Assistant Graphic Designer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.04.17]
Video Ambassador


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

After tragedy strikes, a dev's friends strive to complete his game
Nier: Automata has moved over 1M copies in less than two months
Blizzard awarded $8.5M in damages following copyright infringement lawsuit
BioWare devs respond to Andromeda criticism with ambitious patch plan


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image