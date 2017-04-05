Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 5, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 5, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 5, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Amazon agrees to refund up to $70 million worth of in-app purchases made by kids
Amazon agrees to refund up to $70 million worth of in-app purchases made by kids
April 5, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
April 5, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Roughly a year after Amazon was found guilty of billing consumers for unauthorized in-app purchases made by children, the company has finally stopped appealing the decision, meaning affected customers could soon be reimbursed. 

The retail giant was taken to task by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which filed a lawsuit alleging its purchase protocols allowed children to "spend unlimited amounts of money."

More than $70 million worth of in-app purchases made between November 2011 and May 2016 may be eligible for refund, highlighting the sheer scale of the problem

"This case demonstrates what should be a bedrock principle for all companies -- you must get customers’ consent before you charge them," said Thomas B. Pahl, acting director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection. 

"Consumers affected by Amazon's practices can now be compensated for charges they didn’t expect or authorize."

Related Jobs

Bandai Namco Studios Singapore
Bandai Namco Studios Singapore — Singapore, Singapore
[04.05.17]
Lead/Senior Systems Designer
Bandai Namco Studios Singapore
Bandai Namco Studios Singapore — Singapore, Singapore
[04.05.17]
Lead Engineer
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[04.05.17]
Senior Designer (World) - Destiny
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[04.04.17]
DevOps Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Design lessons learned from a decade at Nintendo's EAD
After tragedy strikes, a dev's friends strive to complete his game
Nier: Automata has moved over 1M copies in less than two months
Blizzard awarded $8.5M in damages following copyright infringement lawsuit


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image